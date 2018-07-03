Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How the animation in Moss creates an emotional experience

July 10, 2018 | By Staff
July 10, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 talk, Polyarc's Richard Lico goes over the methods he uses to create honest performances for Moss's mouse protagonist which elevate the emotional bond between Quill and the player.

Lico demonstrates how VR breaks the fourth wall, elevating Quill beyond a simple player avatar. He also discusses the unique, efficient workflow and tools used to create animation in the world of Moss.

At its core, it's the animation direction of which drives this strong, emotional response to Quill. 

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so animators shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Fenix Fire Entertainment, Inc.
Fenix Fire Entertainment, Inc. — Corona, California, United States
[07.09.18]
Lead Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Kharkiv, Ukraine
[07.09.18]
Games Writer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.08.18]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.06.18]
Senior Project Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What game devs can learn from Japan's most interesting puzzle magazine
The sound design behind Bethesda's Oblivion and Fallout 3
'Gatcha' is a good fit for Fire Emblem, but it isn't Nintendo's standard for mobile
How do companies like Nintendo and CD Projekt Red approach crunch?


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image