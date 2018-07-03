Video: How the animation in Moss creates an emotional experience

In this GDC 2018 talk, Polyarc's Richard Lico goes over the methods he uses to create honest performances for Moss's mouse protagonist which elevate the emotional bond between Quill and the player.

Lico demonstrates how VR breaks the fourth wall, elevating Quill beyond a simple player avatar. He also discusses the unique, efficient workflow and tools used to create animation in the world of Moss.

At its core, it's the animation direction of which drives this strong, emotional response to Quill.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so animators shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

