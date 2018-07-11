Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Magic Leap grabs investment from AT&T as it sets up US distribution deal

Magic Leap grabs investment from AT&T as it sets up US distribution deal

July 11, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 11, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Magic Leap’s Magic Leap One MR headset, due out at some point this year, will be exclusively distributed by AT&T in the United States. 

While the headset itself doesn't have a solid release date quite yet, this distribution deal is a notable step closer to the MR headset's eventual release to developers and, later, to the general public. 

The distribution plan is also part of a larger strategic relationship between the two companies that will see Magic Leap receive an investment from AT&T, though neither company detailed the exact size of that sum. 

“We’ve joined with AT&T because we believe in a combined vision of expanding high-speed networks, edge computing, and deep integration with creative content,” said Magic Leap founder and CEO Rony Abovitz in a press release. “Coupling the strength of the evolving AT&T network with Magic Leap’s spatial computing platform can transform computing experiences for people.”

