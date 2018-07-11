Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Watch our chat with the developers of Scythe: Digital Edition

July 11, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
July 11, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

As the tabletop game market continues to expand, so do the opportunities for tabletop game developers on digital platforms like Steam, the App Store, and the Google Play store. Whether it's Settlers of Catan or Scythe, there's now an opportunity for developers to try their hand at translating games meant to be played in meatspace into digital space. 

To learn more about this kind of work, and how it helps developers that do contracting work on other games step out of the shadows, we invited Marcin Koszow & Adam Sanislaw of The Knights of Unity for a chat on our Twitch channel today while streaming Scythe: Digtal Edition. You can now watch that conversation in the video above (and in case it's broken, you can click here to watch it too.)

While you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 
 

