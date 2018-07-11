Magic Leap's MR headset due out this summer, powered by Tegra X2

Magic Leap has shared just a few more details about its upcoming Magic Leap One mixed reality headset, including a slightly-more-specific launch date.

According to a Twitch stream spotted by Engadget, the Magic Leap One Creator Edition’s tentative release date has been narrowed down to sometime this summer. Additionally, the stream noted that the headset will use Nvidia's Tegra X2 processor, tech in the same family as the Tegra X1 that powers Nintendo’s portable Switch system.

This comes just hours after AT&T announced that it would be partnering with (and investing in) Magic Leap through an exclusive distribution deal for the Magic Leap One headset. In that press release, the AT&T noted that the tech was scheduled to “ship later this year to qualified designers and developers,” but comments on today’s stream have not moved that release window up to the next few months.