Get a job: Game Closure is looking for a Studio Game Engineer

Location: Mountain View, California

Game Closure is on the hunt for Game Engineers to help us build the social games that guide the development of our mobile game engine. We are a 60 ­strong and growing team with offices in Mountain View, California; Eugene, Oregon, and Tokyo, Japan. If you want to join us to make great games on our cutting­ edge technology and truly make an impact, then we want to talk to you!

Game Closure game engineers make polished, high-performance HTML5 mobile games. We want people who are proficient with JavaScript and who are passionate about making fun social games to be played by millions! As a Game Engineer at Game Closure, you will build games internally on top of our cutting-edge and open source devkit. In addition to building kick­ass mobile games, you will play a pivotal role in creating a platform which will revolutionize the future of game development.

It's always a bonus if you know more than JavaScript! We write cross-compilers, custom browsers, ARM7 assembly, GPU shaders, Node.js & Python back­ends, JavaScript game APIs and tools, and whatever else it takes. You will work with the best engineers in the world; we have top talent in every part of our stack.

The Role:

Be responsible for designing, developing and deploying major game features

Own game feature areas from end-­to­-end

Be the champion for the user! Insist on the highest standards and create functional and engaging features that will delight our users

Be part of a tight game development team looking to iterate fast on a fun concept and then building it out

Have real input on end-user product

Be a key member of a high performing software engineering team

Collaborate with design, engineering and production teams to devise optimal engineering solutions to game requirements

Hands­ on architect and coder for sophisticated client/server systems for mobile gaming

Innovate and iterate on process, systems and technology to deliver world­-class social games

Be a leader; Identify and articulate technical and production risks and obstacles, as well as generate solutions!

Desired Skills:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent experience.

3+ years of professional software engineering experience, working on cross-functional teams.

Proven effectiveness in directing or delivering production software for high-quality games with at least one shipped game product of which you were a primary contributor (self­ published titles are acceptable).

Capable of JavaScript + HTML5 to create custom, interactive, user experiences that are enjoyable on all HTML5 browsers.

We expect you to be good at using script debuggers like Chrome Debugger.

You must be pretty knowledgeable with what jQuery can do, and what functionality you are better off custom coding.

Strong Computer Science fundamentals in object­ oriented design, algorithms, and data structures.

Advanced software engineering skills, including the ability to write maintainable and robust code in a popular object-oriented language.

Solid familiarity with 3rd party SDKs, analytics, and A/B testing in mobile games

Familiarity with git, svn or other VCS.

Self ­starter, analytical and creative

Strong team player with a positive attitude.

Good communication skills and the ability to work effectively on shared projects with designers, artists, testers, product managers and other developers.

Check out Everwing on Facebook Instant Games in Messenger. Can you build this game?

Bonus:

Canvas animation work

2+ years of game development experience with multiple shipped titles

Both Android and iOS game development experience

Specialized skills in a particular area of game development (for example: UI, Physics, graphics, multiplayer, game logic, etc.)

