July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018
Warner Bros. acquires mobile platform Plexchat to improve social features in its games

July 11, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment has acquired mobile games platform Plexchat, a purchase that came after the company's decision to ramp up its “growing mobile business” by investing into the social capabilities of its mobile titles.

The terms of the deal were not discussed but Warner Bros. acquired Plexchat, which was founded back in 2015, in hopes of expanding the social experience within its Android and iOS titles by incorporating community features and chat capabilities 

Warner Bros. recent mobile titles include Harry Potter: Hogwart’s Mystery and Westworldwith the latter currently the subject of a lawsuit between Warner Bros. and Bethesda, who claims it’s a “blatant ripoff” of its mobile sim game Fallout Shelter. 

