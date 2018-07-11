Nintendo reportedly rolls out hardware patch following Switch exploit

Nintendo has reportedly begun rolling out Switch units with at least one of the Nvidia Tegra chip security exploits patched out.

This comes as an update for an unpatchable hardware exploit noticed back in April, allowing for hackers to gain deep system access for the Nintendo Switch, leading to concerns over piracy of copyrighted games on the console.

The report comes from Switch hardware hacker SciresM, who recently warned against individuals pirating games after pointing out how Nintendo cracks down on illegal downloads by permanently banning consoles with pirated software from Nintendo's network.

SciresM writes that some Switches currently on retail shelves are not vulnerable to the hardware exploit known as Fusée Gelée, and they suspect that Nintendo is using the iPatch system on the Switch's Nvidia Tegra chip to put in new protective code into the boot ROM, which cuts off the USB recovery error that hackers previously accessed.

He goes on to say that the older 4.1.0 firmware is still susceptible to an unpublished exploit he developed himself (which he refers to as deja vu).

Apparently some of the new units are shipping with the older 4.1.0 version of the interface, leaving many Switches vulnerable to being hacked using this flaw so long as they haven't been updated to the 5.x version of the interface.