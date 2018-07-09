Video: The cooperative studio structure of KO_OP

In this GDC 2018 session, KO_OP's (known for Gnog) Saleem Dabbous discusses the reasons behind the structure of KO_OP, going over how the structure lays out a different vision for game development -- one that's more ethical and survivable.

Dabbous explains how KO_OP, comprised of a bunch of folks who never made games before starting the studio, is structured as a cooperative where every full-time employee is an equal owner of the company, regardless of anyone's individual financial investments.

He delves into the process of making a living developing games while being on the fringes of game development, skirting the line between commercially viable and more experimental games.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.