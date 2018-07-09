Come out to XRDC and see how museums are using mixed-reality tech

As XRDC draws closer, we're excited today to announce another fascinating talk for this premier AR/VR/MR innovation event that's all about the process of using cutting-edge tech to bring people into museums and other cultural institutions in new and meaningful ways.

Titled "Mixed Reality and Magritte: Bringing An Immersive Space to SFMOMA", this XRDC Innovation track talk presented by Frog Design's Charles Yust will showcase how museums can use technology to both deepen appreciation of art in existing audiences and spark it in new ones.

Accordin to Yust, Frog and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art aim to achieve this with "The Interpretative Gallery" -- a mixed-reality space in the René Magritte exhibition SFMOMA is hosting from May through October.

Designed and developed by Frog, the immersive environment uses stereo cameras and computer vision algorithms to invite visitor participation in a uniquely Magrittian "augmented reality." Thus, Yust's talk will dive deep into how mixed reality is used to elevate art exhibitions in museums and beyond.

It promises to be a great talk, so don't miss it! And since XRDC takes place in the last week of October, why not make some time to visit the SFMOMA and see the exhibit?

