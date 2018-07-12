Vampyr sells 450,000 copies in first month

Newsbrief: Dontnod's macabre action-RPG Vampyr has sold over 450,000 copies since launching on June 5.

The Life is Strange developer broke the news in a press release written in French (translated by PCGamesN), and explained the sales total includes copies sold across all platforms.

Earlier this year the studio suggested the title would nee to sell 1 million copies to be considered a success, but company CEO Oskar Guilbert seemed pleased with the game's performance so far.

"We are very proud, because since its launch, our last original creation meets a great craze among players," he said. "Thanks to our new role as co-producer, we will greatly benefit from this commercial success."