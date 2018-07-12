Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Epic increases revenue split for Unreal Engine Marketplace sellers

July 12, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Epic has changed how revenue sharing works on the Unreal Engine Marketplace, and it's good news for game developers. 

Moving forward, Marketplace sellers will be handed 88 percent of the cash from all product sales, a significant increase on the 70 percent cut that's generally considered the standard.

The new split will apply to all Marketplace transactions, and sellers will even be able to retroactively apply the rate to previous purchases dating back to the store's 2014 launch.

Why the sudden burst of generosity? Epic CEO and founder Tim Sweeney has explained the success of Fortnite, which has amassed 125 million players in less than a year, has allowed the company to pass the savings along.

"Thanks to both the Marketplace's growth and the success of Fortnite, Epic now conducts a huge volume of digital commerce," he commented.

"The resulting economies of scale enable us to pass the savings along to the Unreal Engine Marketplace community, while also making a healthy profit for Epic."

