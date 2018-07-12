Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018
Chat with The Banner Saga 3's developers at 3PM EDT

July 12, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
July 12, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

The Banner Saga has been one of the high-level success stories of the Kickstarter age. It's a game created by industry veterans that crowdfunded an incredible amount of money, and whose developers were able to go back to the well twice to fund two more sequels, the second of which is launching on Steam later this month. 

With that in mind, today at 3PM EDT on the Gamsautra Twitch channel, we're going to be chatting with Stoic Studio lead designer Matt Rhoades, lead writer, artist & designer Alex Thomas, and designer Chad Nicholas (with possible other guest appearances) about the design and development of The Banner Saga 3. If you've got questions about the journey that Stoic Studio has been on, how they make their games, or what's next for the company, you should drop by and ask them in Twitch chat! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews & editor roundtables. 

