July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018
AppLovin launches mobile publisher Lion Studios

July 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
The app marketing platform AppLovin has founded a new studio to take on the task of publishing and promoting mobile games and apps. 

The company’s new Lion Studios business has been operating in a pre-launch state since March and has worked with a number of games including Love Balls, Weave the Line, Draw In, and Cash Inc during that time. 

In a press release, the company says it aims to position developers to reach cost-effective user acquisition and boost overall discoverability. Already, the company boasts a number of top games on the App Store, including 13 in the top 10 and 4 that have claimed the number 1 slot at some point. 

“AppLovin is a growth engine for all app developers, and that approach inherently fuels the mobile development ecosystem,” said Rafael Vivas, President of Lion Studios. “Lion Studios is an extension of this, and it goes one step further by helping developers publish and promote their apps, empowering great talent to have access to many of the same resources as larger companies.”

