Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo showcases DIY games made with Labo's Toy-Con Garage

July 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Video

Nintendo has announced the winners of its first Labo Creator’s Contest, highlighting creative crafts and DIY games made using cardboard and Labo’s programmable Toy-Con Garage mode.

Nintendo’s official Labo kits on their own showcase a unique way to use some of the more novel features of the Nintendo Switch, but the winners and entries to the Labo Creator’s Contest take that one step further and offer a neat look at what can be accomplished with the Switch and some arts-and-craft know-how.

One winner, embedded above, used the motion sensors in the detachable Joy-Con controllers to create a Diner Dash style game called Tea Time where players have to interact with cardboard teapots to fill and serve different varieties of Nintendo-themed tea to customers. Joseph France, the creator of Tea Time runs through how the game is played in the video above, offering a peek at the code in the Toy-Con Garage that makes the game possible as well. 

Another game called Don’t Break the Line, created by Abe, uses Joy-Con IR cameras to create a coin-activated game where players have to slide a cardboard lever along to match prompts on the Switch screen and keep the on-screen line connected with the ones pained on the game’s cardboard enclosure. As an added bonus, a successful round causes candy to dispense from the game itself, helped along by a vibrating Joy-Con controller triggered by victory.

All in all, there were three categories in the contest’s first wave (best-decorated Toy-Con, best Toy-Con mod using Toy-Con garage, and best original invention using Toy-Con garage), with interesting uses of Labo to be found in each. A full list of winners, along with videos and descriptions for each, can be found on Nintendo’s website.

Related Jobs

Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[07.12.18]
Studio General Manager
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.11.18]
Director of Design
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.11.18]
Gameplay Programmer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.10.18]
Producer (Distribution)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Todd Hollenshead's Nerve: Former id chief opens up about going indie
Opinion: It's past time to get serious about social media policies
Nintendo showcases DIY games made with Labo's Toy-Con Garage
Blog: Lessons for live game developers from X-Wing 2.0


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image