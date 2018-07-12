Facebook spends $88M on Oculus permits in Seattle to expand VR headquarters

Facebook has spent $88 million on Oculus-related permits so far this year in an effort to expand its satellite VR headquarters in and around the Seattle area.

Expanding operations further into the Pacific Northwest doesn't come as a big surprise, as Facebook has spent $106 million on construction and development permits for Oculus offices in Redmond during the past three years.

As reported by TechCrunch, Facebook has purchased permits for at least eight new offices in the area, with data from BuildZoom (a real estate analysis resource) confirming five properties in particular spanning more than 90,000 square feet of lab and office space.

It seems as though Facebook intends to use the space for more research and development, as the company was looking for 200,000 square feet worth of R&D space in Redmond last fall to grow its existing Oculus research efforts there as well.