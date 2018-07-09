Weekly Jobs Roundup: Square Enix, Rockstar Games, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Tokyo, Japan

The Advanced Technology Division is the Research & Development department of Square Enix Japan. Bringing together experts from the fields of rendering, animation, physics simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), networking, big data, workflow, virtual reality (VR) and sound, it not only researches state of the art of game technology but also contributes to many productions. The studio is seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers and technical artists to work with it in Tokyo on its next projects and push the boundaries in content creation.

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

The team at Digital Extremes is looking for a Weapons Artist to assist the lead artist in creating triple-A standard hard service assets and create models, both high and low poly, along with textures and materials for use as real-time game assets. Ideally, the role requires knowledge of the asset creation process and skill in modeling and hard surface sculpting, though having shipped a triple-A game in the role of 3D Artist is a plus as well.

Location: London, England

Rockstar Games is looking for a dedicated Community Manager to join the International Online Marketing team at its London office. Responsibilities will include writing, editing and helping to manage and produce our online content, social media activity, community engagement and direct consumer response – with a focus on fans in key international territories including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Latin America.

Location: New York, New York

The Game Manager will partner closely with Tilting Point’s development partners to design and implement, across multiple games, features aimed at monetizing, engaging and retaining players, as well as collecting, analyzing and interpreting data about the game’s performance, economy, and financial results. You’ll participate in developing and refining the economy of several games, while collaborating with development partners to ensure that key features are properly defined, implemented and evolved.

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

Deck13 Interactive is looking for a Sr. Game Designer to join its team in Frankfurt. This role seeks a dev that is experienced in hands-on development, an expert in the area of enemy design and combat feel, and is comfortable collaborating with other developers across other disciplines. In this position, a designer would drive and organize the design, implementation, tuning, and polish of combat encounters and features.