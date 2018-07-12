Former creative director James Ohlen retires from BioWare after 22 years

After 22 years at BioWare, creative director and lead designer on Star Wars: The Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic James Ohlen announced his retirement from the studio, planning to "take a break from the industry and work on something a little smaller and more personal."

During his time at the studio, Ohlen played a large role in the development of Dragon Age series and the new upcoming IP Anthem.

He's well known for his work on Star Wars: The Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic, where he served as creative director and lead designer.

Ohlen discussed the departure over on Twitter, mentioning that he will still serve as founder and lead at Arcanum Worlds (with another former BioWare creative director Jesse Sky), a publishing company focused on building Dungeons and Dragons adventures.