Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Former creative director James Ohlen retires from BioWare after 22 years

Former creative director James Ohlen retires from BioWare after 22 years

July 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
July 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

After 22 years at BioWare, creative director and lead designer on Star Wars: The Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic James Ohlen announced his retirement from the studio, planning to "take a break from the industry and work on something a little smaller and more personal."

During his time at the studio, Ohlen played a large role in the development of Dragon Age series and the new upcoming IP Anthem.

He's well known for his work on Star Wars: The Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic, where he served as creative director and lead designer. 

Ohlen discussed the departure over on Twitter, mentioning that he will still serve as founder and lead at Arcanum Worlds (with another former BioWare creative director Jesse Sky), a publishing company focused on building Dungeons and Dragons adventures.

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.12.18]
Head of Global Account Management
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[07.12.18]
Senior Product Manager
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.12.18]
Video Game Data Scientist
Funcom
Funcom — Oslo, Norway
[07.12.18]
Marketing Manager - Oslo, Norway


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Todd Hollenshead's Nerve: Former id chief opens up about going indie
Opinion: It's past time to get serious about social media policies
Nintendo showcases DIY games made with Labo's Toy-Con Garage
Blog: Lessons for live game developers from X-Wing 2.0


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image