July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018
Video: The benefits of community-based development

July 12, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Production, Video

In this GDC 2018 session, Stray Fawn Studio's Philomena Schwab discusses why building a community around a game in development is a great way to connect with people early on.

Schawb goes on to explain the importance of fostering a community during the early stages, going over how players can provide constant feedback that can serve as a great motivator to push through the tough times of development.

Through sharing lessons learned from their games Niche and Nimbatus: The Space Drone Constructor, Schwab also offers advice on exhibiting, crowdfunding, social media, indie dev collectives, cross-promotion, and Steam Early Access.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

