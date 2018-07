Video: The benefits of community-based development

In this GDC 2018 session, Stray Fawn Studio's Philomena Schwab discusses why building a community around a game in development is a great way to connect with people early on.

Schawb goes on to explain the importance of fostering a community during the early stages, going over how players can provide constant feedback that can serve as a great motivator to push through the tough times of development.

Through sharing lessons learned from their games Niche and Nimbatus: The Space Drone Constructor, Schwab also offers advice on exhibiting, crowdfunding, social media, indie dev collectives, cross-promotion, and Steam Early Access.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

