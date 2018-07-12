Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
The Banner Saga 3 developers discuss making a proper grand finale

July 12, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
July 12, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

It's been a long road for the folks behind the Banner Saga trilogy. From Kickstarter to Kickstarter, from Vita port to Switch port, the road to The Banner Saga 3 almost feels as long as the road to Arberrang itself. But later this month, the folks at Stoic Studio will finish that journey with the release of the series' grand finale, and we wanted to know what they've learned along the way. 

So with that in mind, we were excited to chat with Stoic Studio designers Matt Rhoades, Alex Thomas, and Chad Nicholas, producer Zeb West, and Versus Evil boss Steve Escalante as we streamed the early parts of The Banner Saga 3. If you missed out on that conversation, don't fret, we've gone ahead and embedded it up above for your perusal, so be sure to give it a watch! 

And if you're interested in more interviews with game developers, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

