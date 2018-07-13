Blizzard veteran Ben Brode helps form new studio Second Dinner

Newsbrief: Former Hearthstone game director Ben Brode has helped establish a new studio called Second Dinner.

The Blizzard alumnus will serve as Second Dinner's chief creative officer, and explained the studio is already up and running -- although there's no word on what sort of projects it's currently working on.

Brode left Blizzard in April this year, and said he was departing the high-profile developer after 15 years to "take a crazy risk" by helping to start a games company of his own.

While Brode enjoyed his stay at Blizzard, he suggested the time was right for him to dive back into the game development trenches to begin creating things again.