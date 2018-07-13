Over half of UK parents let kids play 18+ rated games

Over half of UK parents let their children play games rated for over 18s, according to a new survey conducted by Childcare.co.uk.

The website quizzed over 2000 parents, and found that those who let their kids play 18+ rated titles do so without supervising, or even researching the game beforehand.

What's more, 86 percent of parents admitted they don't follow age restrictions on games at all, compared to just 23 percent who said they don't bother with age restrictions on movies.

It's an interesting contrast, and one that's all the more notable given the media furor currently surrounding Fortnite, with plenty of mainstream news outlets having suggested the title might be fueling game addiction in young people.

Epic's last-standing-effort has been given a 12+ age rating in the UK, but the vibrant title will no doubt have been accessed by younger players eager to be part of the craze.

"It’s difficult in this day and age to govern what your child is exposed to, because if your 10-year-old has friends who are playing Fortnite, which is rated 12, you want them to be included in the fun," said Childcare founder Richard Conway.

"However, it’s always worth looking into the game to see if it’s suitable rather than leaving them to their own devices. What’s interesting is that the majority of parents follow film age ratings, but when it comes to video games they maybe aren't as strict.

"It’s important to remember how impressionable children are; if they see behavior or language in a video game or movie, they may mimic it."

You can check out the results in full by heading on down to the Childcare website.