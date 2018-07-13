Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Over half of UK parents let kids play 18+ rated games

Over half of UK parents let kids play 18+ rated games

July 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
July 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Over half of UK parents let their children play games rated for over 18s, according to a new survey conducted by Childcare.co.uk.

The website quizzed over 2000 parents, and found that those who let their kids play 18+ rated titles do so without supervising, or even researching the game beforehand. 

What's more, 86 percent of parents admitted they don't follow age restrictions on games at all, compared to just 23 percent who said they don't bother with age restrictions on movies. 

It's an interesting contrast, and one that's all the more notable given the media furor currently surrounding Fortnite, with plenty of mainstream news outlets having suggested the title might be fueling game addiction in young people.

Epic's last-standing-effort has been given a 12+ age rating in the UK, but the vibrant title will no doubt have been accessed by younger players eager to be part of the craze.

"It’s difficult in this day and age to govern what your child is exposed to, because if your 10-year-old has friends who are playing Fortnite, which is rated 12, you want them to be included in the fun," said Childcare founder Richard Conway.

"However, it’s always worth looking into the game to see if it’s suitable rather than leaving them to their own devices. What’s interesting is that the majority of parents follow film age ratings, but when it comes to video games they maybe aren't as strict. 

"It’s important to remember how impressionable children are; if they see behavior or language in a video game or movie, they may mimic it."

You can check out the results in full by heading on down to the Childcare website.

Related Jobs

Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.13.18]
LEAD GAME DESIGNER - CONTRACT
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.12.18]
Senior Game Engineer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.12.18]
Head of Global Account Management
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[07.12.18]
Senior Product Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Book Excerpt: A behind-the-scenes look at building Ultima Online
Over half of UK parents let kids play 18+ rated games
Blog: Romanticism and the art of Dark Souls III
Blizzard veteran Ben Brode helps form new studio Second Dinner


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image