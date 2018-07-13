Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
July 13, 2018
July 13, 2018
July 13, 2018
Tropico publisher Kalypso acquires rights to Commandos series

July 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Tropico publisher Kalypso Media has acquired the rights to the Commandos series from Pyro Studios.  

As well as owning the entire Commandos brand, the German publisher has also picked up the distribution rights to every entry in the series, as well as Pyro Studios' other titles Imperial Glory and Praetorians.

Pyro rolled out the first entry in the popular real-time tactics franchise back in 1998, with the most recent release hitting shelves over a decade ago in 2006. 

Of course, the franchise is now set for a revival, and Kalypso founder Simon Hellwig has explained the studio intends to develop new titles for "all platforms," and create "extensive adaptations of existing titles" for contemporary hardware.

