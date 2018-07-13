Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve brings trading back to CS:GO in the Netherlands, though loot boxes remain blocked

Valve brings trading back to CS:GO in the Netherlands, though loot boxes remain blocked

July 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Valve has issued a patch that, among other things, reenables trading and Steam Marketplace use for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players in the Netherlands and Belgium.

This comes weeks after the company first shut the services down in compliance with requests from The Netherlands Gaming Authority, though it is worth noting that players in those regions are still unable to open in-game loot boxes. 

The way The Netherlands Gaming Authority sees it, loot boxes don’t violate Dutch law on their own. But when some sort of real-world value is given to the items received from loot boxes, say through an online marketplace or trading system, those loot boxes become something that violates the authority’s Betting and Gaming Act.

Valve was one of several companies to receive notices from the Netherlands Gaming Authority that its games were currently in violation of Dutch Law. Following that notice, Valve revoked access to trading and steam marketplace for both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 players while, as detailed in a letter, it worked with legal counsel to navigate the Betting and Gaming Act. 

“The Kansspelautoriteit accusation is different from how other countries think about loot boxes, so we hired Dutch legal counsel, looked at the recent Study into Loot Boxes published by the Kansspelautoriteit, and learned more about Dutch law,” a Valve representative previously said in a message sent to players last month. “We still don’t understand or agree with the Kansspelautoriteit’s legal conclusion, and we’ve responded to explain more about CS:GO and Dota 2.”

While this most recent change doesn’t come with an in-depth explanation from Valve, it appears that leaving loot boxes out of the picture for players in The Netherlands and Beligum makes it possible for the Steam marketplace and trading systems to operate as they did prior to the gaming authority’s letter. 

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.13.18]
Senior Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.13.18]
Project Manager
Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.13.18]
LEAD GAME DESIGNER - CONTRACT
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.12.18]
Senior Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Book Excerpt: A behind-the-scenes look at building Ultima Online
Over half of UK parents let kids play 18+ rated games
Blog: Romanticism and the art of Dark Souls III
Blizzard veteran Ben Brode helps form new studio Second Dinner


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image