Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Sony PlayStation is looking for a Head of Global Account Management

Get a job: Sony PlayStation is looking for a Head of Global Account Management

July 13, 2018 | By Staff
July 13, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Head of Global Account ManagementSony PlayStation

Location: San Mateo, California

The Head of Global Account Management will oversee all global account management teams across the world, with representation in our SIEA, SIEE and SIEJA offices. This position will lead the teams as the primary senior contact for our Publisher and Developer partners on the platform (Games) responsible for managing and optimizing the revenue to the platform from our partners and supporting our partners’ needs with the platform.

Responsibilities:

As part of the Global Publisher and Developer Relations teams, reporting directly into the VP, Global Third Party Relations:

  • Global Management of the Account teams on a global basis
  • Primary relationship management of Accounts on a global basis with our partners
  • Responsible for delivery of the Global Joint Business Plans for these accounts
  • Primary interface and evangelist for our partners within the business and for PS business on a global basis with our partners
  • Deal delivery/execution as well as monitoring of progress
  • Leadership and mentoring of an Account team across the globe
  • Support the Business Planning team to set partner goals, objectives, strategies and KPIs
  • To meet or exceed revenue (Disc, Digital, Add-on, Margin) targets
  • Enhance Partner satisfaction with the PlayStation Platform
  • Coordinate with Operations team for timely delivery of the content pipeline

Qualifications: 

  • Bachelor’s Degree or similar preferred in Business, Economics, Marketing or equivalent
  • 10 + years of progressively responsible business development and/or commercial experience within the entertainment, global electronics, technology/platform based business preferred.
  • Previous experience working abroad with international or global experience preferred
  • Strong business acumen with business development experience
  • Leadership experience at a senior level – teams of over 35 people
  • An effective communicator who is used to dealing with challenging B2B customers as well as a wide array of departments from Legal, Finance to Marketing
  • A highly enthusiastic, driven and motivating leader who is results-oriented and has worked in a cross-collaborative environment
  • Previous experience working for a Games or other entertainment platform, service, or 3rd party video-games Publisher/Developer preferred
  • Knowledge and a passion for video-games preferred
  • Knowledge of the games development process preferred

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.13.18]
Senior Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.13.18]
Project Manager
Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.13.18]
LEAD GAME DESIGNER - CONTRACT
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.12.18]
Senior Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Book Excerpt: A behind-the-scenes look at building Ultima Online
Inkle Studios announces 'ink jam', encourages devs to learn ink
Japan is taking steps to legalize paid esports tournaments
Blog: How 8 months in Early Access got our game done!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image