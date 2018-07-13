Inkle Studios announces 'ink jam', encourages devs to learn ink

Inkle Studios announced ink jam today, a game jam running for games written using its open source scripting language ink, which was used to develop titles like 80 Days, Bury Me My Love, and others.

The jam will run from August 31 to September 3 via Itch.io, and interested developers can sign up in advance.

Usually game jams provide an optional theme that developers may choose to follow for inspiration, but inkle has yet to reveal what theirs will be.

Additionally, entries will be judged by developers from inkle on features like creativity and technical chops, so writers and designers can both get involved.

This is a great opportunity to learn a new engine, so interested developers might want to use their time before submissions open to think of some ideas!

For more information about ink jam, click here.