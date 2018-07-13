Ubisoft Berlin granted $1.84M in subsidies from city senate for expansion

Ubisoft Berlin (formerly known as Ubisoft Blue Byte) has been granted a subsidy of $1.84 million (~€1.58 million) for expansion from the Berlin Senate, with the funds coming from the department subsidy for economics, energy and enterprises.

The site opened earlier this year and is the German wing of the French publisher, operating three studios in three cities across the country.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, the studio plans to use the subsidy to expand its operations and generate up to 150 new jobs in the city.

The studio has worked with Ubisoft in the past on multiple titles including the mobile game Assassin's Creed Identity, and most recently worked behind-the-scenes on Far Cry 5.