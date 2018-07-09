Video: How devs can apply the 5 domains of play to develop empathy

In this GDC 2018 talk, Ubisoft's Jason VandenBerghe takes a crack at refining his five domains of play theory to better account for the realities of game design.

VandenBerghe starts off by admitting that the the five domains model (which he introduced last year) needs restructuring, explaining how he streamlined the theory to include a complete set of player archetypes (and the games they would play) for each set of facets primary for gaming.

He goes on to discuss how developers can apply the five domains model (and every other psychological model) to game development by developing accurate empathy. Accurate empathy, he argues, makes for better game developers and thus better games.

It was an informative talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

