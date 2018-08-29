Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 30, 2018
Get a job: InnoGames is hiring a Sr. UI Designer for a new mobile game

Get a job: InnoGames is hiring a Sr. UI Designer for a new mobile game

August 30, 2018 | By Staff
August 30, 2018 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. UI Designer, InnoGames

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Your mission: 

  • Create attractive and thoughtful User Interfaces for one of our upcoming mobile games with a strong focus on user experience and navigation
  • Develop the UI from early Mock Ups to visually stunning in-game assets that are technically flawless and ready to implement
  • Use Unity to create player interactions, improve existing UI elements or prototype new approaches
  • Work collaboratively with Game Designers, Developers, Lead Artist and Product Owner

Your profile:

  • 3-5 years’ experience creating user interfaces for mobile applications or video games
  • Degree in graphic design, communication design or a comparable experience
  • An outstanding portfolio of work demonstrating UI solutions with UX in mind, especially for mobile games
  • Strong knowledge of Photoshop or Illustrator
  • You are passionate about working on a new mobile game from scratch and leaving your personal signature
  • Willingness to work iteratively in a collaborative environment
  • Unity experience is a big plus

Why join us?

  • Shape the success story of InnoGames with a great team of driven experts in an international culture
  • Competitive compensation and an atmosphere to empower creative thinking and strong results
  • Exceptional benefits ranging from flawless relocation support to company gym, smartphone or tablet of your own choice for personal use, roof terrace with BBQ and much more

InnoGames, based in Hamburg, is one of the leading developers and publishers of online games with more than 200 million registered players around the world. Currently, more than 400 people from 30 nations are working in the Hamburg-based headquarters. We have been characterized by dynamic growth ever since the company was founded in 2007. In order to further expand our success and to realize new projects, we are constantly looking for young talents, experienced professionals, and creative thinkers.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

