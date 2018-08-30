SCUM is Devolver Digital's biggest launch after selling 250K copies

Newsbrief: SCUM, a multiplayer online survival game developed by Croatian studio Gamepires, has sold over 250,000 copies less than 24 hours after release becoming publisher Devolver Digital's biggest launch to date.

The milestone is pretty impressive since SCUM is still in Early Access on Steam, and it's been popular among streamers on Twitch, currently sitting as the second most popular game on the platform.

On the surface SCUM may look similar to other battle royale titles on the market, but the game stands out by featuring a smaller player count, multiple layered survival systems, and lacks a shrinking map.

As of this moment, the Steam Stats page shows SCUM is already in the top 10 games by concurrent player count, with just over 53,000 people playing since launch.