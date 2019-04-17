Video: Why you should put your name on your indie game

Despite the onslaught of diverse and experimental work published on Steam and consoles every day, one significant taboo remains in indie games and it's not the one you would think: Indie designers don't sign their work.

Unlike actors, musicians, intellectuals, painters, poets, writers, directors, and producers, game designers often publish behind the anonymity of a company, even when working alone. Why do they do this? Where did this norm come from? Who benefits from this situation? And why should it be changed?

Experienced indies Zach Gage and Bennett Foddy took the stage at GDC 2019 last month to answer all these questions and more in a fantastic hour-long talk that's now available to watch (for free!) on the official GDC YouTube channel.

