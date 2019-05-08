Register now for XRDC 2019, the premier AR/VR/MR event for devs!

Registration is now open for XRDC, the prime event for developers, investors, and other innovators in the vibrant AR/VR/MR industries!

XRDC is the place to be if you want to get an inside look at the rich and growing diversity of immersive experiences, from virtual reality to augmented reality and mixed reality technologies.

This year it's taking place October 14th and 15th in a beautiful new waterfront venue, the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, where the whole event has been revamped to be more accessible and vibrant.

XRDC already draws the biggest names in the VR/AR industries, and this year the event will have a compact schedule and a more intimate feel (in keeping with the new venue) that will help startups and smaller devs make connections and share insights.

Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

This year there's an all new XRDC pass for sale, the Startup Pass, which is nearly half the price of the regular pass and specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC.

When you sign up you'll be registered to attend one of the most convivial events in the business, with unparalleled access to AR and VR innovations across industries. With two days of sessions led by industry experts, you'll gain insight into the latest technologies, learn about exciting new use cases, and identify potential partners and business opportunities.

Importantly, since XRDC covers AR, VR, and MR innovation across all industries it offers attendees a broader set of experts to learn from than you might expect to find at other games and entertainment events, where these technologies are but one of many highlights.

And while XRDC will feature some remarkable sessions on immersive games and entertainment this year, the event will also host great talks on innovative AR/VR/MR applications for healthcare, training, retail, events, data visualization, brand storytelling, documentaries, and more!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa