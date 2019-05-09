Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo predicts tough expansion into China despite Tencent partnership

Nintendo predicts tough expansion into China despite Tencent partnership

May 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Last month, Nintendo partnered up with Tencent to bring the Switch to China, but in a recent investor Q&A the company said that finding a foothold in the country's booming video game market will be anything but easy. 

Speaking to investors, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa admitted that previous attempts to make headway in China with the launch of handhelds like the Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS fell notably flat. 

Those devices were sold in China through Nintendo's own subsidiary iQue, which is why this time Nintendo has joined forced with Chinese juggernaut Tencent -- a local company with a knack for helping others find their footing in the region.

Still, even with Tencent's backing, Furukawa has tempered any expectations of immediate success for the Switch on Chinese soil, and claims it's unlikely the company's efforts in China will have an immediate financial impact. 

"We recognize that the Chinese market is vast and attractive, but looking forward, we don't expect our video game business in China to easily expand, given that our primary markets for dedicated video game consoles, Japan, the Americas, and Europe have been built over the course of more than 30 years," commented Furukawa. 

"The launch timing for Nintendo Switch in China is not yet determined, so nothing in this area has been included in the financial forecast for the current fiscal year (ending March 2020). However, even if it were to be included, we would not anticipate it having a significant effect on overall financial results for this fiscal year.

"Discussions about expanding in China at this point are just one part of our larger approach for addressing a gaming population that is expanding widely, not just in our current primary markets. This is not a short-term plan, but something we want to work on steadily over multiple years."

You can hear more tidbits from Furukawa by checking out the full investor Q&A right here.

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[05.08.19]
Combat Systems Designer
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[05.08.19]
FX Artist
Hyper Hippo Games
Hyper Hippo Games — Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada
[05.08.19]
Software Developer - Unity
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.08.19]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How hit crafting game Forager happily handles thousands of instances
Blog: Four steps for branding your studio
Sega has acquired Two Point Hospital developer Two Point Studios
Designing Baba is You's delightfully innovative rule-writing system


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image