Sports and mobile titles driving growth at Konami

Both revenue and profits are up at Konami for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. The Japanese company saw revenue increase by 9.6 percent year-on-year to 262.5 billion yen ($2.4 billion), while profits rose by 12.1 percent to 34.2 billion yen ($312.1 million) over the same period.

A good chunk of that cash came through the company's Digital Entertainment segment, which houses its video game operations, with revenue in the division rising by 17.8 percent year-on-year to 141.7 billon yen ($1.29 billion) and profits increasing by 17.2 percent to 43.8 billion yen ($445.3 million).

Konami said positive performances from Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 and mobile title Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links-- which has now surpassed 90 million downloads -- helped drive global revenue, with other games such as Professional Baseball Spirits Ace and Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu doing well on home soil.

The developer-publisher also spoke of its "continued active efforts" in the world of esports, noting its commitment to hosting and building tournaments around sports franchises like Pro Evolution Soccer and Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu.

Moving forward, Konami expects its esports efforts in conjunction with the release of new mobile and console titles to bring in revenues of 270 billion yen ($2.46 billion) and profits of 30 billion yen ($273.8 million) by the end of the next fiscal year on March 31, 2020.