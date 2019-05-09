Scopely acquires Digit Game Studios

Newsbrief: Scopely has acquired the Irish game developer Digit Game Studios for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition builds on a years-long partnership between the two companies that led to the 2018 release of Star Trek Fleet Command.

That collaborative project released last November and, according to a press release, is on track to be the fastest title in Scopely’s portfolio to surpass $100 million in lifetime revenue. In just its first four months, Scopely says Star Trek Fleet Command has brought in over $50 million in revenue.

"Game, tech and publishing expertise across both teams resulted in a dynamic experience players are engaging with for hours every day. It's exciting to see the game garnering awards and popularity, showcasing that our deep collaboration has been a great mix for Fleet Command,” says Scopely chief revenue officer Tim O’Brien. “We look forward to further scaling the Scopely business with Digit, who will be a fantastic addition to our growing global team."