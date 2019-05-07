Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PSA: One week left to submit your talks for XRDC 2019

PSA: One week left to submit your talks for XRDC 2019

May 13, 2019 | By Staff
May 13, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, XRDC

Hey innovators, just a quick reminder that XRDC is coming back to San Francisco this October, and organizers are eager to make it the best and most diverse AR/VR/MR event yet!

Insightful, thought-provoking talks from innovators around the world are a key part of that process, so make sure to submit your pitches for talks -- the deadline for proposals is next Monday, May 20th, at 11:59 PM Pacific!

That's just one week away, so get to it! XRDC is the premier conference for VR/AR/MR innovations, and this year it's taking place October 14-15 at the gorgeous waterfront Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco.

There's no better place to be this year if you want to check out some of the latest VR/AR/MR tools and tech while sharing knowledge with your peers, all in an intimate and convivial setting!

This year it's happening at the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, a warm and convivial venue where leading innovators, educators, and decision-makers can gather to trade insights and build relationships.

Make sure to review the XRDC submission guidelines before submitting your talk, but don't delay -- the call for submissions will close next Monday!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular updates via Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.13.19]
Lead Backend Developer - Elvenar
Dream Harvest
Dream Harvest — Brighton, England, United Kingdom
[05.11.19]
Technical Game Designer
Stardock Systems, Inc
Stardock Systems, Inc — Plymouth, Michigan, United States
[05.10.19]
Senior Software Developer
Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[05.10.19]
Animation Tools Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The 12 principles of animation in video games
The Australian Labor Party wants to restart the Interactive Games Fund
New releases driving sales at Square Enix, but launch costs cause profits to dip
Big game, small team, no crunch: Behind the success of open world RPG Outward


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image