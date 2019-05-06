Video: The Lemmings Classic Game Postmortem

In this installment of the ever-popular Classic Postmortem series of GDC talks, Lemmings co-creator Mike Dailly discusses the creation of the seminal DMA Design puzzle-platform game starring those allegedly suicidal rodents, which debuted on Amiga in 1991 and subsequently appeared on a multitude of other platforms.

Covering both the original title and also its immediate expansions and sequels (including Lemmings 2 and 3), Dailly shared an inside look at the genesis of the idea, the refining of the gameplay, and just how the clever game developed into a smash hit for the company and publisher Psygnosis.

It was a fantastic talk rich in historical info and behind-the-scenes details, and now it's been made available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

