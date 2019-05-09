Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Hugo Barra steps down as Oculus head for new Facebook AR/VR role

Hugo Barra steps down as Oculus head for new Facebook AR/VR role

May 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Hugo Barra is stepping away from his position as head of Oculus, but will remain with Oculus parent company Facebook to build a “global AR/VR partner ecosystem" and expand the audience for the technology.

Barra stepped in as Facebook’s VP of VR in early 2017 to head up its virtual reality development efforts shortly after former Oculus CEO and co-founder Brendan Iribe left the chief executive position.

As shared in a tweet earlier today, Barra plans to stay at Facebook despite stepping down from the VP of VR role. Instead, he says he’ll be working on “building a global AR/VR partner ecosystem based in NYC.” His departure comes just ahead of the release of the Oculus Quest and the Oculus Rift S, releases he says complete the company’s first-gen lineup of VR gear.

Erick Tseng is stepping in to lead Facebook’s AR/VR project management following Barra’s departure, a career shift also announced on Twitter today. Previously Tseng served as the company’s director of product management.

"Taking on a new role [at Facebook] leading AR/VR Product Management," tweeted Tseng. "Excited to return to my consumer hardware roots and join a team that is transforming science fiction into reality. Looking forward to delivering products that will revolutionize how we work, play, and connect."

XRDC 2019 is looking for speakers! Submit your talk here. (XRDC and Gamasutra are UBM Americas brands.)

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.09.19]
Associate Outsourcing Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.09.19]
Cinematic Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.09.19]
Senior System Designer (Living World)
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[05.09.19]
Senior Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How hit crafting game Forager happily handles thousands of instances
Sports and mobile titles driving growth at Konami
Nintendo predicts tough expansion into China despite Tencent partnership
Blog: Four steps for branding your studio


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image