Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring a Junior Gameplay Engineer

Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring a Junior Gameplay Engineer

May 9, 2019 | By Staff
May 9, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Junior Gameplay EngineerSanzaru Games Inc.

Location: Foster City, California

Responsibilities:

  • Working in existing gameplay systems to realize design team vision
  • Quickly iterating over gameplay systems based on team input
  • Debugging and optimizing gameplay systems
  • Thinking creatively and critically to expand user experiences into new virtual reality medium

Experience/Skills:

  • At least 1-2 years of industry experience
  • Proficient in C++
  • Strong 2D/3D math skills
  • Competent physics knowledge
  • Ability to blend into and extend an existing codebase
  • Working knowledge of Unreal 4 a big plus!
  • Ability to collaborate with team  members to bring gameplay to life
  • Avid gamer
  • BS Computer Science or equivalent experience

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[05.08.19]
FX Artist
Hyper Hippo Games
Hyper Hippo Games — Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada
[05.08.19]
Software Developer - Unity
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[05.08.19]
Sr Lead Software Engineer - Arena
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[05.08.19]
Lead Software Engineer - Arena


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How hit crafting game Forager happily handles thousands of instances
Devs reflect on the privacy risks surrounding how games subtly collect data
Fig Open Access offers devs an 'open-ended' crowdfunding option
Designing Baba is You's delightfully innovative rule-writing system


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image