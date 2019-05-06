Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring a Junior Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Foster City, California

Responsibilities:

Working in existing gameplay systems to realize design team vision

Quickly iterating over gameplay systems based on team input

Debugging and optimizing gameplay systems

Thinking creatively and critically to expand user experiences into new virtual reality medium

Experience/Skills:

At least 1-2 years of industry experience

Proficient in C++

Strong 2D/3D math skills

Competent physics knowledge

Ability to blend into and extend an existing codebase

Working knowledge of Unreal 4 a big plus!

Ability to collaborate with team members to bring gameplay to life

Avid gamer

BS Computer Science or equivalent experience

