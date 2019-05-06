Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring a Junior Gameplay Engineer
Junior Gameplay Engineer, Sanzaru Games Inc.
Location: Foster City, California
Responsibilities:
- Working in existing gameplay systems to realize design team vision
- Quickly iterating over gameplay systems based on team input
- Debugging and optimizing gameplay systems
- Thinking creatively and critically to expand user experiences into new virtual reality medium
Experience/Skills:
- At least 1-2 years of industry experience
- Proficient in C++
- Strong 2D/3D math skills
- Competent physics knowledge
- Ability to blend into and extend an existing codebase
- Working knowledge of Unreal 4 a big plus!
- Ability to collaborate with team members to bring gameplay to life
- Avid gamer
- BS Computer Science or equivalent experience
Interested? Apply now.
