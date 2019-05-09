Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 9, 2019
Only 9% of ESRB rated-games were deemed Mature in 2018

Only 9% of ESRB rated-games were deemed Mature in 2018

May 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

The results of the Entertainment Software Association’s annual Essential Facts survey are out, offering curious devs a look at how different groups within the pool of 164 million adults the ESA say play video games interact with those titles and other activities.

The full report with more of that information can be found on the organization's website. Another interesting statistic shared by the yearly report, meanwhile, offers a look at how many games the Entertainment Software Rating Board assigned content-based ratings to in the past calendar year, and how those were divided by age group.

In 2018, 2,768 games (both physical and digital) were assigned content ratings by the ESRB. Just on a pure numbers basis, that’s a sizable jump from the 1,948 rated in 2017 and 1,491 rated back in 2016.

Mature rated games, those determined appropriate for players 17 and up, made up only 9 percent of last year’s titles, down from 13 percent the year prior. Everyone rated games, meanwhile, jumped up from last year. In 2018, 42 percent of ESRB rated games were E titles, up from 34 percent last year, while 19 percent were rated Everyone 10+ and 30 percent were rated Teen.

