Unity is looking to raise $125 million in additional funding

Unity is seeking $125 million in additional funding, according to stock authorization filings picked up by TechCrunch.

Those filings say that the company is looking to raise as much as $125 million in Series E funding. If Unity raises its full ask, that sum will bring its total valuation up to $5.96 billion. Unity has since confirmed to TechCrunch that those documents are accurate as well.

The company’s last big funding round occurred in 2017 when it secured a $400 million investment from Silver Lake Partners to, at least partially, allow employees and early shareholders to cash out shares. At the time, the investment put Unity at a valuation of $2.6 billion.

More recently, rumors have been circulating that Unity is considering an IPO in 2020, though the company has yet to confirm or deny those reports.