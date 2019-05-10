DeNA and The Pokemon Company have a mobile Pokemon game on the way

Newsbrief: Mobile developer DeNA is working with The Pokemon Company on an upcoming smartphone game.

The partnership was mentioned in DeNA’s investor briefing today and picked up by reporter Takashi Mochizuki on Twitter. Not much was said about the game itself, outside of the fact that it’s expected to launch in March 2020.​

DeNA is notably the development partner for several of Nintendo’s mobile games, including the likes of Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. The developer has also worked on Nintendo’s upcoming Mario Kart Tour mobile game as well.