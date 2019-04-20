Sony releases documentary detailing God of War's development

Sony has released a two-hour-long documentary on the development of Sony Santa Monica’s God of War, offering developers an in-depth look at the creation of the 2018 release.

The documentary, called Raising Kratos, was announced back in April and aims to chronicle the lives of the developers making the game as much as it does the effort to reinvent an established and iconic series.

The development of God of War took around five years, and the documentary covering that effort took nearly three years of production. It started as over 400 hours of footage, and has now been cut down into a two-hour-long reflection on that journey.

“The ultimate goal was to go beyond a ‘making of’ piece and dig deeper into the experiences of those who spend relentless time and effort into making something great,” explains the PlayStation Blog post announcing the film earlier this year.

“All creative endeavors, especially those of this magnitude, require an incredible amount of dedication and focus that constantly toe the fine line that separates both success and failure. The hope is that once people see the experience of Santa Monica Studio unfold on the screen, they will recognize the undying passion for their work and the incredible respect they have for their craft."