Video: A behind-the-scenes look at how Subnautica was made

In this insightful GDC 2019 talk Unknown Worlds Entertainment's Jonas Boetel explains how open development saved the studio's hit underwater survival game Subnautica.

It was a great presentation about the value of listening to your game, iterating on feedback, growing communities, and finding customers along the way; in short, how to thrive on Early Access.

Boetel's learnings about what went right and wrong in the course of making Subnautica are intriguing, especially if you're a fellow game developer hoping to find success on Steam's Early Access platform.

If you didn't catch his talk live at GDC this year, no worries -- it's already available for you to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel, completely free!

