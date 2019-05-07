Get a job: MLB Advanced Media, Subset Games, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: New York, New York

MLB Advanced Media is seeking a Senior Engineer to join our team for a new, exciting baseball game title. A Senior Engineer in this role will develop new systems and gameplay for our baseball software products, working closely with programmers, artists, and designers with a great deal of autonomy.

Location: Seattle, Washington

Subset Games, the game studio behind FTL and Into the Breach, is looking for an experienced C++ programmer to work remotely and help manage our growing library of games. As we're a very small team, you will also have the opportunity to be involved throughout our development process, including working on any new projects we pursue. You will help guide the technical future of Subset Games, participating in the iteration and improvement of our code-base for future projects.

Location: Helsinki, Finland

As our Graphics Programmer, you will design and implement systems for our rendering engine developed inhouse by our own ambitious and talented team. We offer you the opportunity to work on a new innovative and groundbreaking tech for existing and future titles. Depending on your background and interests, you can join us as a senior member taking full independent responsibility, or as a Technical Lead influencing our long term road map and exploring new technologies beyond current projects.

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Our Company has a challenging opportunity for an Unreal Engine Technical Artist in our Boca Raton, FL location. We utilize Unreal Engine 4 to build 3D virtual tours of “to-be-built” buildings. This includes fully interactive first-person, third-person and virtual reality experiences primarily for use in the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or other mixed-reality devices. We are currently expanding the menu of virtual and augmented reality services that we offer to our clients and this expansion brings a unique set of challenges with it.

Location: Emeryville, California

Work alongside Pixar animators and engineers to design and implement new features within the Presto Animation System to help create the next generation of Pixar films. Presto is Pixar’s industry leading animation production software suite, built from the ground up with a modern architecture and a well-designed code base. You will be challenged by our production teams to enable Pixar to continue to raise the high bar for what can be achieved in the art of digital animation.