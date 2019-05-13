Discord surpasses 250 million registered users in four years

Game community platform Discord has amassed over 250 million registered users in around four years, which is almost double the 130 million users it boasted in May 2018.

Launched back in 2015, Discord is a social platform that lets players connect and chat with each other, and also allows developers to build communities around their games.

As reported by VentureBeat, the platform now also attracts 56 million active users every month, who combined send around 850 million messages per day.

The most popular verified servers on Discord currently include Fortnite, Spellbreak, PUBG Mobile, Clash Royale, and Minecraft.