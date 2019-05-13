Stanley Pierre-Louis named CEO and president of the ESA

Stanley Pierre-Louis has officially stepped in as the president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association.

He came into the role in an interim capacity in 2018, serving as the acting president and CEO after his predecessor Michael Gallagher stepped down last October. Following today’s announcement, Pierre-Louis’ position has become a permanent role.

Pierre-Louis got his start with the ESA in 2015 as its general counsel and, prior to his interim position, served the senior vice president of the organization as well. Before that, he worked as senior vice president and associate general counsel for IP at Viacom, a role that saw him overseeing IP litigation involving Viacom-owned brands.

“I look forward to leading the ESA and advocating for the industry with a strong voice and clear vision,” said Pierre-Louis in a press release. “The future of our industry is bright and limitless. Video games are a part of the fabric of American culture and a cornerstone of entertainment.”