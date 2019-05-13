Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Stanley Pierre-Louis named CEO and president of the ESA

Stanley Pierre-Louis named CEO and president of the ESA

May 13, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 13, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Stanley Pierre-Louis has officially stepped in as the president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association.

He came into the role in an interim capacity in 2018, serving as the acting president and CEO after his predecessor Michael Gallagher stepped down last October. Following today’s announcement, Pierre-Louis’ position has become a permanent role.

Pierre-Louis got his start with the ESA in 2015 as its general counsel and, prior to his interim position, served the senior vice president of the organization as well. Before that, he worked as senior vice president and associate general counsel for IP at Viacom, a role that saw him overseeing IP litigation involving Viacom-owned brands.

“I look forward to leading the ESA and advocating for the industry with a strong voice and clear vision,” said Pierre-Louis in a press release. “The future of our industry is bright and limitless. Video games are a part of the fabric of American culture and a cornerstone of entertainment.”

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.13.19]
Lead Backend Developer - Elvenar
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.12.19]
Layout Artist
Dream Harvest
Dream Harvest — Brighton, England, United Kingdom
[05.11.19]
Technical Game Designer
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[05.10.19]
Facial Animator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The 12 principles of animation in video games
The Australian Labor Party wants to restart the Interactive Games Fund
New releases driving sales at Square Enix, but launch costs cause profits to dip
Big game, small team, no crunch: Behind the success of open world RPG Outward


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image