Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Insomniac's technical postmortem of Marvel's Spider-Man

May 13, 2019 | By Staff
May 13, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, Video, Vault

In this 2019 GDC talk, Insomniac Games' Elan Ruskin discusses the challenges of rapidly growing asset count, and adapting rendering, streaming, and lighting to build a New York City that fits on a Blu-Ray for the studio's award-winning 2018 game Marvel's Spider-Man

This talk looks back at how Insomniac's technology evolved to make the game (the studio's biggest yet) possible, and the setbacks and pitfalls along the way.

Ruskin also discusses the procedural tools for marking up Manhattan, how their approach to building the city changed over time, and how the pedestrians, traffic, street vignettes, and random crimes grew from humble beginnings to an interactive part of a living city. 

It was a fascinating, fast-paced talk that was packed with intriguing insight into how Insomniac's latest hit was built, and if you didn't see it in person you can now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.13.19]
Lead Backend Developer - Elvenar
Dream Harvest
Dream Harvest — Brighton, England, United Kingdom
[05.11.19]
Technical Game Designer
Stardock Systems, Inc
Stardock Systems, Inc — Plymouth, Michigan, United States
[05.10.19]
Senior Software Developer
Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[05.10.19]
Animation Tools Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The 12 principles of animation in video games
Crowdfunded Outer Wilds joins growing list of Epic Games Store exclusives
Stanley Pierre-Louis named CEO and president of the ESA
The Australian Labor Party wants to restart the Interactive Games Fund


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image