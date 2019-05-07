Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Take-Two sees record net bookings thanks to flagship franchises

Take-Two sees record net bookings thanks to flagship franchises

May 13, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 13, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Take-Two Interactive has closed out its 2018-2019 fiscal year with record net bookings, more than half of which came from digital goods.

Full-year net bookings ((the "net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically sold in during the period") increased 47 percent year-over-year, coming in at $2.929 billion for the 12 month period ending March 31, 2019. Roughly 39 percent of the year’s net bookings came from recurrent consumer spending (or virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases) as well.

Digital continues to make up a larger chunk of overall bookings thanks to NBA 2k, Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and other key Take-Two franchises. This past year saw $1.8 billion in net bookings from digital, a 33 percent increase from the year prior and 62 percent of Take-Two’s overall net bookings.

During its earnings call, Take-Two leadership also called out the ongoing strength of Take-Two subsidiary Rockstar Games' portfolio, noting that 90 million players engaged with Rockstar titles in the 2018-2019 fiscal year and that the November 2018 release Red Dead Online is already performing better than Grand Theft Auto Online was at the same point in its own lifetime.

For just the fourth quarter, the company saw $488.4 million in net bookings, 62 percent of which came from recurrent consumer spending. Back catalog titles specifically contributed $254.5 million to the quarter’s net bookings totals, while digital accounted for $419 million. The company says its best-performing games in terms of digital net bookings for Q4 were NBA 2K19Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead OnlineSid Meier’s Civilization VIDragon City and Monster Legends, and WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K19.

Related Jobs

The Behemoth
The Behemoth — San Diego, California, United States
[05.13.19]
Experienced Network Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.13.19]
Narrative Writer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.13.19]
Lead Backend Developer - Elvenar
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.12.19]
Layout Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The 12 principles of animation in video games
Crowdfunded Outer Wilds joins growing list of Epic Games Store exclusives
Stanley Pierre-Louis named CEO and president of the ESA
The Australian Labor Party wants to restart the Interactive Games Fund


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image