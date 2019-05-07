Take-Two sees record net bookings thanks to flagship franchises

Take-Two Interactive has closed out its 2018-2019 fiscal year with record net bookings, more than half of which came from digital goods.

Full-year net bookings ((the "net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically sold in during the period") increased 47 percent year-over-year, coming in at $2.929 billion for the 12 month period ending March 31, 2019. Roughly 39 percent of the year’s net bookings came from recurrent consumer spending (or virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases) as well.

Digital continues to make up a larger chunk of overall bookings thanks to NBA 2k, Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and other key Take-Two franchises. This past year saw $1.8 billion in net bookings from digital, a 33 percent increase from the year prior and 62 percent of Take-Two’s overall net bookings.

During its earnings call, Take-Two leadership also called out the ongoing strength of Take-Two subsidiary Rockstar Games' portfolio, noting that 90 million players engaged with Rockstar titles in the 2018-2019 fiscal year and that the November 2018 release Red Dead Online is already performing better than Grand Theft Auto Online was at the same point in its own lifetime.

For just the fourth quarter, the company saw $488.4 million in net bookings, 62 percent of which came from recurrent consumer spending. Back catalog titles specifically contributed $254.5 million to the quarter’s net bookings totals, while digital accounted for $419 million. The company says its best-performing games in terms of digital net bookings for Q4 were NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Dragon City and Monster Legends, and WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K19.