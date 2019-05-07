Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Layout Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Responsibilities:

Follow and on occasion help to define art direction through collaboration with the Layout Lead and the Art Director

Work closely with the Art Director and the Layout Lead while collaborating with the Level Design team to understand and balance the artistic and gameplay direction of the project to ensure the successful execution of the game’s visual and technical design on a level by level basis

Use analytical thinking and the defined art sets, props, visual FX and lighting techniques to design visually stunning, dynamic and technically efficient environments that support the narrative and game play goals of the level.

Use traditional 2D and 3D art skills in the production of environments, including the construction of high level compositions and proxy models from which final assets will be built.

Work closely with the Level Design team to fulfill the primary feature requirements of the game as it relates to layout, and contribute to the team’s goal of reaching the project’s vision. Ensure the visual quality of each environment through tuning, bug fixing, and play-testing

Collaborate with artists, engineers and designers to ensure effective integration of art, game design, and technology

Work as a team member with production and development, promoting creative thinking processes within the team and integrating their input to translate the game vision into gameplay reality

Review levels for visual integrity, playability, and fun factor while considering the creative direction, game play, and the target platforms

Contribute innovative and original ideas toward all aspects of the game’s production and development

Deliver work on time and according to schedule as prepared by the Art Director and Producer

Engage with the entire production team to stay current on the scope and understanding of the project

Actively participate in the feedback loop including accepting feedback from and providing feedback within the art and level design team as required

Each Layout Artist is expected to multitask effectively, prioritize competing demands, and trouble-shoot any issues relative to the Layout role that may arise

Qualifications:

A portfolio that demonstrates excellent concepting skills and range of style

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in game engine fundamentals such as performance optimization, game engine tools, shaders and scripting

The ability to learn new software quickly, including our proprietary game engine

Exemplary oral and written communication skills

A genuine enthusiasm and interest in video games

Willing to relocate to Canada

Preferred Extras:

Experience with Maya, Photoshop and ZBrush or Mudbox highly beneficial

Strong 3d modeling, texturing and UV-mapping skills

