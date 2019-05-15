Watch A Plague Tale's lead devs break down their rat-ridden game

Out this week, A Plague Tale: Innocence is the story of a pair of siblings in 14th century France that comes from Bordeaux-based developer Asobo Studio. It's a unique narrative adventure that manages to make a lot out of a handful of game mechanics, and today on the GDC Twitch channel, two of the game's lead designers dropped by to discuss their development process.

If you missed the live stream with game director Kevin Choteau and narrative director Sebastien Renard, it's now available for you to catch up on in the video above!

If you're curious about why Asobo Studio used individual AI actors for the game's retch-inducing rats, or want to know more about making impactful narrative moments in A Plague Tale, be sure to give the interview a watch.

And for more game developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.